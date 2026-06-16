Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, And More Declare Their Pledges In New Drama “The Apartment Job” Posters

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled new character posters!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The newly released posters adopt an election campaign poster concept, with the four candidates showcasing their individual pledges and personalities.

Park Hae Kang is a legendary problem solver and former boss of the Oasis Gang. With the line, “I will become a companion to all residents,” he reveals a piercing gaze that underscores his determination to achieve his goal.

Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) is a character who dreams of becoming a lawyer at a major law firm but, in reality, works at a free legal counseling desk. With the pledge, “I will become the hands and feet of all residents,” she reveals her characteristic spirit and passion.

Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) is the CEO of a construction company who has good looks, wealth, and eloquence. He projects relaxed charisma while promoting the line, “I will become the pride of all residents.”

Jang Sook Jin (Moon So Ri) is a character who knows the ins and outs of life inside and outside the apartment complex. Under the pledge, “I will become the voice of all residents,” she portrays someone more committed to the election than anyone else.

The production team said, “‘The Apartment Job’ is set to portray a dynamic ensemble of multi-dimensional characters with no overlapping roles. Please look forward to the gripping performances of Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, Park Byung Eun, and Moon So Ri.”

They added, “‘The character posters’ were designed to emphasize each individual’s distinct personality and appeal, allowing viewers to capture even their hidden desires. It will also be enjoyable to preview each character’s key viewing points through the posters.”

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” here:

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