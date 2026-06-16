Choi Min Sik And Choi Hyun Wook Navigate A Dangerous Web Of Desires In New Drama “Notes From The Last Row”

Netflix’s new series “Notes from the Last Row” has released new stills featuring its cast!

Based on the Spanish play of the same name, “Notes from the Last Row” is a psychological thriller that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a failed writer-turned-Korean literature professor who hasn’t published a new work in 20 years. After discovering the extraordinary writing talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a student who always sits in the back row of his classroom, Heo Mun Oh gradually becomes obsessed with the young man’s writing.

One still shows Heo Mun Oh visiting Lee Kang, who is working part-time at a convenience store. Unlike the indifferent and brusque Lee Kang, Heo Mun Oh actively approaches him as if trying to persuade him. The relationship between the two, which began as teacher and student, gradually hints at distortion through obsession and tension.

The stills also feature the characters who stimulate Heo Mun Oh’s inferiority complex and desire. Kim Su Hun (Heo Joon Ho) is a successful, well-known author and a college classmate of Heo Mun Oh, toward whom Heo Mun Oh harbors one-sided rivalry. A still in which Heo Mun Oh looks at Kim Su Hun with contempt clearly reveals his long-standing sense of defeat.

Kim Su Hun’s wife Ahn Eun Joo (Kim Yoon Jin) is Heo Mun Oh’s junior from college and his first love. The presence of a successful classmate and an unfulfilled love further sharpens Heo Mun Oh’s sense of lack, forming another axis of conflict in the drama.

Meanwhile, Jo Hyun Sook (Jin Kyung), Heo Mun Oh’s wife and a psychological counselor, supports her husband’s private tutoring while also watching uneasily as he becomes increasingly absorbed in Lee Kang’s writing.

In addition, Jo Han Chul appears as a fellow professor who pushes for a joint lecture between Heo Mun Oh and Kim Su Hun, bringing the two men together in an awkward encounter and setting the stage for a pivotal turning point in the story.

The stills also highlight the relationships surrounding Lee Kang. Kim Se Yoon (Lee Jin Woo), a college classmate, quickly closes the distance with Lee Kang thanks to his bright and friendly personality, in contrast to Lee Kang, who does not reveal his inner thoughts. He shows goodwill to the point of introducing Lee Kang to his family, but Lee Kang’s arrival triggers an unexpected ripple effect in Se Yoon’s once peaceful household.

Kim Jong Tae and Moon Jung Hee play Kim Se Yoon’s parents, while Jung Yi Seo portrays his older sister, who has an unreadable facial expression.

In addition, Han Ji Eun plays a housekeeper whose unpredictable behavior leaves both the family and Lee Kang flustered.

All six episodes of “Notes from the Last Row” will be released worldwide on Netflix on June 26.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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Also check out Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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