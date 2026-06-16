Choi Dae Hoon And Yoon Kyung Ho Have A Chaotic Confrontation In Upcoming Drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared a sneak peek of the chaotic chemistry between Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Choi Dae Hoon stars as Tae Hoon’s father Sung Han Soo, a former national taekwondo gold medalist and secret agent who now runs a neighborhood taekwondo studio. Sung Han Soo was once hailed as an “exceptional talent” for his overwhelming skills.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Da Bin’s father Park Jin Chul, who was once known as the “God of the Battlefield” but now lives as the “God of Green Father.”

The newly released stills depict a hilarious confrontation between Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul. In the images, Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul are having drinks with Manager Kim when they get caught up in a confrontation. The two try to keep their composure, but for some reason Park Jin Chul suddenly snaps and throws a furious punch, putting Sung Han Soo in a tight spot.

Chaos ensues as Park Jin Chul lets out a roar, and Sung Han Soo responds with an even louder roar in an attempt to stop his outburst, completely turning the scene upside down. Viewers are curious about what triggered Park Jin Chul’s rage and what will unfold in the scene.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yoon Kyung Ho in his currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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And Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” on Viki:

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