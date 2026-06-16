Kang Mina Is Sincere In Love Until An Unexpected Breakup Changes Her In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Kang Mina is a relatable young office worker in “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Kang Mina plays Yoon No Ah, a five-year employee in Saeum Electronics’ Product Planning Team 1, who is navigating growing pains in both love and work. Yoon No Ah is honest and sincere when it comes to love, but goes through an unexpected breakup that leads her into a period of change. As she balances romance and her career, she experiences a series of challenges and gradually matures through the process.

She has a candid personality, admitting when she does not know something and apologizing first when she is wrong. She also has a slightly clumsy charm. Although she often makes mistakes, she builds relationships with the people around her through sincerity and positive energy.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” premieres on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy”:

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