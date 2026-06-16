Watch: Kim Min Ha Adapts To Life In South Korea After Defecting North Korea In “Hana Korea”

The upcoming film “Hana Korea” has unveiled a new teaser!

Inspired by a true life story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

The film is written and directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, offering a unique perspective on the life and growth of a North Korean defector through the eyes of a Danish director.

The main trailer opens with Hye Seon sitting alone on an airplane. When National Intelligence Service agents approach her and ask, “We need to check your passport. Are you Jo Hye Seon?” her face is filled with anxiety. As they tell her, “Please come with us,” Hye Seon’s journey begins as she sets foot on South Korean soil for the first time. The trailer then shows her standing at the starting line of a new life as someone tells her, “Congratulations on becoming a citizen of the Republic of Korea. Tomorrow, you’ll be transferred to Hanawon.”

Hye Seon then begins her efforts to adapt to South Korean society. As she is told, “Hanawon will be your first home in South Korea,” she learns everything from basic daily routines—such as doing the national exercise routine and using a washing machine—to unfamiliar cultural norms and ways of life.

Another emotional moment comes when Hye Seon reflects, “Whenever I felt the most lost, I endured by thinking about what my mother told me: live like a viper.” The line suggests that her journey to South Korea was far from easy while also revealing both her longing for her mother and her determination to survive.

In the latter half of the trailer, when asked, “What is it that you want to do?” Hye Seon replies, “I want to study,” demonstrating her strong determination to build her own future. However, the response, “You’re choosing a difficult path,” hints that the road ahead will not be an easy one. Working part-time at a restaurant and confronting the harsh realities of her new life, Hye Seon powerfully declares, “I came all the way here with my life in my own hands.”

The trailer then shifts to a more hopeful tone as Hye Seon and Bo Mi (Ahn Seo Hyun) are pulling their suitcases through Seoul as Bo Mi says, “Now our real life in Seoul begins.” Yet the challenges of adjusting remain evident as Hye Seon struggles to pass through a subway fare gate and later gazes at Seoul’s glittering night skyline with a lonely expression. The trailer concludes with Hye Seon asking, “Will I ever be able to call this place my home?”

Watch the teaser below:

“Hana Korea” is set to premiere on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)