Watch: Park Ji Hyun’s Rocky Relationship With Her Boss Seo In Guk Takes A Surprising Turn In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled a teaser of its upcoming first episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released teaser opens with an exhausted and drained Cha Ji Yoon. After her boss Kang Si Woo asks, “Is this how you’ve been working all this time?” and bluntly declares, “You fail,” Cha Ji Yoon vents her frustration, muttering, “What on earth does he want from me?”

Her narration, “I’ve dealt with all kinds of bosses before, but this one is completely draining,” suggests that her relationship with Kang Si Woo gets off to a rocky start.

However, the mood shifts when Kang Si Woo unexpectedly tells her, “I like you, Cha Ji Yoon.” Caught off guard, Cha Ji Yoon responds in disbelief, “Why on earth?” teasing a change in their dynamic and hinting at a workplace romance that may be starting to bloom.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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