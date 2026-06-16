Grammy Awards Adds New Asian Pop Music Category For 2027

Starting next year, the Grammy Awards will be introducing a brand-new Asian pop category.

On June 16 local time, the Recording Academy announced the addition of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance award for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

According to the Recording Academy, the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category “recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, with meaningful use of one ore more Asian languages.”

Best Asian Pop Music Performance is one of five categories that the Grammy Awards is adding next year, along with Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album, and Best Latin Song.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027.