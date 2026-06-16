RIIZE Breaks Their 1st-Day Sales Record + Tops iTunes Charts With 'II'

RIIZE’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On June 15 at 6 p.m. KST, RIIZE made their highly-anticipated return with their second mini album “II” and its catchy title track “Do your dance.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “II” sold an impressive total of 916,373 copies on its first day of sales alone, breaking RIIZE’s previous first-day sales record of 805,985 set by their first full-length album “ODYSSEY” last year.

“II” also topped music charts in various countries around the world. Immediately upon its release, “II” shot to No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in least five different regions including Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The mini album also entered the top 10 in at least 11 different regions across the globe.

Additionally, “II” reached No. 1 on QQ Music’s digital album sales chart in China and AWA’s realtime trending chart in Japan, while “Do your dance” hit No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart and No. 12 on Melon’s Top 100 in Korea.

Congratulations to RIIZE!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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