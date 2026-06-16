BTS Makes NME's 'The Best Albums Of 2026 So Far' List

BTS landed a spot on NME’s list of “The Best Albums of 2026… So Far”!

On June 16 local time, the British publication published its midyear roundup of its picks for the 25 best albums of the year thus far, which span a wide variety of genres.

BTS’s latest studio album “ARIRANG” was one of the 25 albums to make the list, with NME summing up the release by writing, “The biggest boyband in the world return from mandatory military service by tackling the tensions of love and fame.”

In addition to praising BTS for “mixing the cultural heritage of their home country with global influences,” NME highlighted “Body to Body” as a standout track on the album.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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