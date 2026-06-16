Watch: Bisexual Dating Show 'StandBIMe' Teases Tension And Drama In New Preview

Wavve has released a new teaser for its upcoming dating show “StandBIMe”!

“StandBIMe” is a new dating show that explores various possibilities of love and genuine emotions without gender constraints. In contrast to existing dating shows, the upcoming program will focus on the potential for love between all of the contestants, regardless of gender.

The new teaser offers a glimpse of the romance and drama to come, with contestants expressing interest and curiosity about specific people after meeting everyone. As they slowly form connections, one contestant receives a message informing them, “One female contestant has voted for you.”

With feelings beginning to grow, the contestants also start to feel jealousy, mentioning that they need to check out the competition to know who they’re up against. Some issue warnings towards their romantic rivals, while some question other contestants about who they voted for. Tension also arises over sleeping arrangements as contestants aim to get closer to the objects of their affection.

Towards the end of the teaser, a female contestant mentions that someone has changed their mind “again,” while a male contestant points out that “things can change up until the very end.” In a tense moment of confrontation, a male contestant comes downstairs to tell the people there, “You kept talking about me, but we can hear everything upstairs.” Meanwhile, a female contestant declares with a laugh, “If I can’t have them, no one can.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“StandBIMe” will premiere on June 19.

In the meantime, watch the currently airing dating show “Heart Signal 5” on Viki below:

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