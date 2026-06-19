5 K-Drama Second Leads Who Deserved Better

Second leads in K-dramas are often the ones who leave the deepest emotional impact, even when they don’t always get the happy ending. Whether they offer unconditional love or a sense of emotional safety that the main lead can’t, these characters often end up stealing viewers’ hearts.

Here are some K-drama second leads who truly deserved better.

Warning: spoilers for the dramas below.

“She Was Pretty” stars Hwang Jung Eum as Kim Hye Jin, a woman who used to be very put together and popular with the boys as a kid, but grows up caring a little less about her appearance. She gets a chance at a magazine company where she reunites with her first love, Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon). Sung Joon had been madly in love with Hye Jin when he was younger but is unable to recognize her as an adult.

While Sung Joon is unable to figure out who Hye Jin is, Kim Shin Hyuk (Choi Si Won) steps into the picture and attempts to steal her heart. Kim Shin Hyuk loves Hye Jin for who she is, regardless of how she looks, which is where the second-lead syndrome really kicks in.

Kim Shin Hyuk is the kind of second lead who makes viewers question the main romance entirely. From the very beginning, he constantly encourages Hye Jin’s confidence and makes her smile during some of her lowest moments. Even as Hye Jin is getting her makeover, Shin Hyuk encourages her to stay true to herself and consistently tells her that she doesn’t need to change anything about herself. Watching him quietly support Hye Jin while knowing his love may never be returned is what makes his story so heartbreaking and why so many fans still believe he deserved a happier ending.

Watch the first episode here:

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Jung Won (Go Kyung Pyo) and Hwa Shin (Cho Jung Seok) are the bestest of friends but have the unfortunate tendency of falling for the same girl. This theory is put to the test when Jung Won ends up falling in love with Pyo Na Ri (Kong Hyo Jin). Initially, it seems as though Hwa Shin isn’t interested in Na Ri, but when he sees how they are together and how Na Ri is with Jung Won, Hwa Shin slowly becomes interested.

What makes Jung Won’s story so sad to watch is that he never does anything wrong. He is kind, thoughtful, and completely sincere in the way he cares for Na Ri, offering her the stability and affection she has always deserved. Even after realizing that his best friend has feelings for the same woman, Jung Won tries to handle the situation with maturity and consideration. His genuine love for both Na Ri and Hwa Shin leaves him caught in an impossible position, making him one of the most sympathized with second leads in K-drama history.

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In “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice,” Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) decides to leave Seoul and temporarily move to the countryside with her aunt. There, she meets her old high school friend, Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Jun). Eun Seob has been in love with Hae Won since they first met and is happy to hear that she won’t be leaving for a while. The two become friends again, and as they get to know each other more, they fall in love.

What makes Young Woo (Kim Young Dae) such a memorable second lead in this series is seeing how unwavering his feelings remain despite the years that pass. He never plays games or hides behind misunderstandings. Even with limited screen time, his confidence, sincerity, and quiet devotion leave a lasting impression on viewers. Many fans found themselves rooting for him simply because he offered Hae Won a genuine and heartfelt love, making it easy to understand why he became such a beloved character.

Watch “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice”:

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4. “In Need of Romance 2012”

“In Need of Romance 2012” stars Jung Yu Mi and Lee Jin Uk as Joo Yeol Mae and Yoon Seok Hyun, respectively. These two were lovers for years until they decided to break up. They have a deep-rooted history together, so they still remain friends and even live next door to each other. But when Yeol Mae meets Shin Ji Hoon (Kim Ji Seok), the charming coffee shop owner, he sweeps her off her feet.

Shin Ji Hoon quickly became a fan favorite because he seemed to be everything Yeol Mae needed at that point in her life. Warm, attentive, and emotionally available, he offers her a fresh start after years of uncertainty with Seok Hyun. Unlike many second leads, Ji Hoon wasn’t simply a temporary obstacle in the main romance—he was a genuinely strong romantic partner who even dates Yeol Mae for most of the season. He was constantly understanding why his girlfriend couldn’t completely distance herself from Seok Hyun and never pressured her to talk when she wasn’t comfortable. His sincerity and unwavering affection made it difficult not to root for him, leaving many viewers feeling that he deserved far better than the heartbreak he ultimately received.

“Autumn In My Heart” stars Song Seung Heon and Song Hye Kyo as Yoon Joon Seo and Yoon Eun Seo, two characters who were brought up as siblings but aren’t blood-related. When Eun Seo returns to her biological mother, the two are separated until they’re older. Eun Seo by chance happens to meet Han Tae Seok (Won Bin), who is Joon Seo’s best friend, and the intense love triangle commences when Joon Seo is reunited with Eun Seo. Tae Seok’s love and devotion for Eun Seo despite her intense feelings for Joon Seo really stole the show. There are even several lines spoken by him that have remained popular throughout the years.

Tae Seok’s love for Eun Seo continues to stand the test of time in K-dramaland because it is both selfless and quietly devastating. He never tries to force her away from Joon Seo, even when it’s clear he is the one who truly sees and supports her through everything she’s endured. Instead, he stays by her side with a calm patience, offering comfort without expectation, even as he watches her drift toward someone else. His restraint and emotional honesty make his heartbreak feel especially profound, turning him into one of the most unforgettable second leads in classic K-drama history.

Check out the first episode here:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

