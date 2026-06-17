Nam Bo Ra Gives Birth To First Child

Actress Nam Bo Ra has given birth to a baby boy!

On June 17, Nam Bo Ra posted an update on her personal social media account, sharing photos and videos along with the message, “On June 15, Kong Al (fetal nickname) came into the world. Kong Al is adapting so calmly, as if he’s already on his second life.”

In the released photos and videos, Nam Bo Ra is seen holding her newborn baby in her arms, looking at him with an adoring gaze.

Read Nam Bo Ra’s full message below:

On June 15, Kong Al came into the world.

Kong Al is adapting so calmly, as if he’s already on his second life.

I had been preparing for a natural birth with Team Mamas.

I worked hard on exercising,

and I worked hard on my diet,

so I really wanted to succeed with a natural birth.

However, during my final regular check-up before the delivery,

the doctor told me that I had almost no amniotic fluid left.

I couldn’t have a natural birth or an induced labor,

and they told me that if I stayed like this any longer, it would be hard on the baby,

so I had to undergo an emergency Cesarean section.

Because it happened so suddenly,

I was so scared and burst into tears,

but I pulled myself together, thinking of Kong Al, and went into the operating room.

At 8:24 p.m., I was finally able to meet Kong Al.

It’s a shame that I couldn’t have a natural birth,

but it was a time where I felt so much gratitude toward the doctors and nurses at Dongdaemun Lynn Women’s Hospital

as well as my husband, family, and acquaintances,

all of whom helped the baby be born healthy.

I will not forget this grateful heart while raising him,

and I will raise him beautifully and well.

Welcome to the world, Kong Al!