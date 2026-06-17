Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Aim Their Guns At Alien Threat In New Film 'HOPE'

Upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled its main poster!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality.

The newly released poster captures the intense tension as three characters aim their guns at something unseen inside a dense, dark forest where it is impossible to see what lies ahead.

The stern expressions of Hopo Port branch office chief Bum Seok and villager Sung Gi (Zo In Sung) vividly convey their fear of and wariness toward an unknown presence. In contrast, police officer Sung Ae (Jung Ho Yeon) calmly surveys the situation with an unwavering gaze, and her powerful presence raises expectations for the synergy the trio will create.

Meanwhile, the massive silhouette of an unidentified alien looming above them foreshadows the unimaginable events that will descend upon the once-peaceful village.

The dense forest featured in the poster is part of the landscape of Romania’s Retezat region, one of the film’s primary shooting locations. The rugged and overwhelming vitality of the untouched old-growth forest, where human footsteps have yet to reach, is set to draw audiences into the mysterious world of “HOPE” together with director Na Hong Jin’s signature meticulously crafted mise-en-scène.

“HOPE” is set to hit theaters on July 15.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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