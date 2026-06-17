Choi Woo Shik, Mun Ka Young, Heo Nam Jun, And More Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Choi Woo Shik, Mun Ka Young, Heo Nam Jun, and more have been confirmed for the upcoming drama “Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid” (working title)!

Based on a webtoon that reimagines Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid” is set in 1926 Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul) during Japanese occupation and follows the story of Kang Ui Hyeon, a man who dedicates everything to his country, and Su A, a woman who risks her life to protect him.

The drama will be co-directed by director Heo Jin Ho of “Christmas in August” and “One Fine Spring Day” and director Yoo Bum Sang of “Twinkling Watermelon” and “Study Group.” The star-studded cast consists of Choi Woo Shik, Mun Ka Young, Heo Nam Jun, Yoo Jae Myung, Kang Han Na, Kim Yeo Jin, and Gong Seung Yeon.

Choi Woo Shik will be independence fighter Kang Eui Hyeon who has a pro-Japanese father. While carrying out a mission with Song Hae Su to liberate their country, he is saved by Heo Su A, who he begins to consider his country. The casting raises anticipation for Choi Woo Shik’s portrayal of Kang Eui Hyeon’s pure love and strength in a period of great turmoil.

Mun Ka Young plays the kind-hearted Heo Su A, a maid of a pro-japanese household. After helping rescue independence fighter Kang Ui Hyeon from the sea, the two begin to develop feelings for each other. Mun Ka Young is expected to subtly portray the emotions of Heo Su A as she meets Kang Eui Hyeon and Song Hae Su—who enter her life like ocean waves.

Heo Nam Jun plays independence fighter Song Hae Su. After losing his family, he becomes a resolute figure willing to sacrifice his life for the greater cause. Although he becomes intertwined with Heo Su A in an unfortunate way, he continues to run into her as if by fate. Heo Nam Jun will portray the fiery Song Hae Soo with his passionate acting.

Furthermore, Yoo Jae Myung plays Kang Eui Hyeon’s pro-Japanese father Kang Geun Hyung. Working with Japan, he uses his son to fulfill his own desires.

Kang Han Na takes on the role of Han Yeon Kyung, a strong figure who doesn’t lose her resolve of gaining independence even while losing her husband and family in the fight.

Kim Yeo Jin plays Hwang Soon Im, the owner of cafe Whale Star who acts as the independence fighters’ mental support and provides a hideout for them, considering the members to be like family.

Gong Seung Yeon will make a special appearance as Yeo Yoon Hwa, the daughter of the pro-Japanese household where Heo Su A works. The actress will once again impress with her wide acting spectrum as she takes on the figure of Yeo Yoon Hwa, who acts prickly to her maid Heo Su A but still cares deeply for her on the inside.

“Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid” will premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Mun Ka Young in “My Dearest Nemesis”:

Watch Now

Also watch Choi Woo Shik in “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)