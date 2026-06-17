Watch: Kim Hye Joon Takes Over A Deadly Legacy With Lee Dong Wook By Her Side In “A Shop For Killers 2” Teasers

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

Returning are Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon, Jo Han Sun, Geum Hae Na, Kim Min, and Lee Tae Young. Joining them are Jung Yun Ha, Hyunri, and Masaki Okada as new forces in Babylon’s East Asia branch.

The poster features the tagline, “The handover is complete,” alongside visuals of Jin Man and Ji An, who stare straight ahead with piercing eyes.

In Season 1, Ji An was largely focused on fending off threats. Now she reveals a strikingly hardened gaze that reflects her transformation into a new leader and teases the full-scale counterattack she will launch with Jin Man against Babylon. The two, both marked by visible wounds and poised to strike at any moment, further amplify anticipation for an expanded storyline.

The accompanying teaser captures the intense trials and retaliation that Ji An, the new owner of “Murthehelp,” will face. Babylon seeks to corner Jin Man by using Ji An as bait, while Bale (Jo Han Sun) reveals murderous intent toward Jin Man, heightening the tension. Jin Man’s advice, “You need to protect the arm you still have left,” and Ji An’s defiant response, “I’m no longer afraid of dying,” suggest that the fate surrounding Murthehelp is taking a dangerous turn.

Watch the full teaser below!

“A Shop for Killers 2” is scheduled to premiere in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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And check out Kim Hye Joon in “Sinkhole”:

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