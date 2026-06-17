Park Byung Eun Is A Villain Who Wears A Mask To Achieve His Goals In New Drama 'The Apartment Job'

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled the new stills featuring Park Byung Eun in character!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

In the drama, Park Byung Eun plays Lee Choong Won, a construction company CEO and penthouse resident who possesses looks, wealth, eloquence, and even wit. Park Byung Eun portrays the dual nature of Lee Choong Won, a man whom everyone assumes was born with a silver spoon in his mouth but who is actually a self-made man from humble beginnings with the ultimate goal of building his own kingdom.

In the newly released stills, Lee Choong Won exudes a dark and ominous aura. First, when meeting a fellow resident within the apartment, he wears a gentle, likable facial expression while observing the other person’s behavior. However, when he discovers something while alone in the underground parking lot, he gives a sinister smirk as if lost in deep thought, sending a chill down the spine.

In another image, Lee Choong Won swings a golf club on the course with a hardened facial expression, raising tension. Viewers are curious to find out how he will clash with Park Hae Kang, who is eyeing the Jangchoong Fund.

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Byung Eun in “Your Honor”:

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