Kang Mina Receives Comfort From College Student Won Gyu Bin At The Beach In New Drama 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a glimpse of Kang Mina and Won Gyu Bin’s chemistry!

Based on a webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

In the drama, Kang Mina takes on the role of Yoon No Ah, a fifth year employee with an honest charm, while Won Gyu Bin appears as Lee Jae In, a bold and adventurous 23-year-old college student.

In the newly released stills, Yoon No Ah is seen lost in thought and shedding tears on the beach. In this scene, she tries to pull herself together while looking at the sea but ultimately reveals the complexity of her emotions.

On the other hand, Lee Jae In exudes natural and free-spirited energy while enjoying surfing on the calm sea. Drawing attention with his unique hairstyle and relaxed vibe, he happens to encounter Yoon No Ah and approaches her to offer comfort. His willingness to approach her without hesitation, despite it being their first encounter, makes the development of their relationship all the more intriguing.

Viewers are curious to find out what kind of changes the two, each with their own different life stories, will undergo through their unexpected encounter at the vacation spot.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” premieres on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy”:

Watch Now

Also watch Won Gyu Bin in “Bitch X Rich”:

Watch Now

Source (1)