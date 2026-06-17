Kang Min Ah Shares Insights Into Her 'Love In Sync' Character And Working With Kim Myung Soo

Kang Min Ah has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

In the series, Kang Min Ah plays Yoo Ji An, a star actress and former member of the famous girl group I WANT. Yoo Ji An grew up under strict management and control from childhood and lacks the ability to understand other people’s emotions. However, after meeting the highly empathetic Cha Eun Hwan, she experiences an unexpected emotional transference and gradually begins to change.

Reflecting on the reason she chose the project, Kang Min Ah said, “When I first read the script, the premise was very fresh and interesting. I was fascinated by the process of portraying the changes that occur as other people’s emotions are transmitted to Ji An. It was also my first time playing an actress role, so I was even more drawn to it.”

Kang Min Ah went on to describe Yoo Ji An as a “pure and lovable character.” She added, “Ji An faces criticism for her acting abilities, but she is someone who constantly works hard for her job. On the outside, she may seem cold and indifferent, but inside she is warmer than anyone.”

The actress noted that her own profession helped her relate closely to the character, saying, “Because she has a similar profession, there were many aspects I could understand. I put a lot of thought into how to naturally convey Ji An’s complex emotions and confusion.”

Speaking about her co-star Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah said, “I learned a lot from him while working together. Actor Kim Myung Soo is very meticulous in script analysis and extremely thorough in preparation. As someone with a more improvisational style, he was a great source of inspiration for me, and I took a lot of cues from his strengths while filming.”

Discussing the appeal of the series, she continued, “It is a drama where viewers can naturally empathize with the characters’ emotions, just as the title suggests. The atmosphere on set was very good, and everyone enjoyed filming. It contains a romance full of excitement and the stories of individuals with unique characters, so viewers will be able to comfortably enjoy it with a smile.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Min Ah in “Miracle” on Viki below:

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