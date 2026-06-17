Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, And Jang Seung Jo Pick Their Favorite Scenes From “My Royal Nemesis”

The cast of SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has shared their favorite scenes from the drama!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

With just two episodes left until the drama’s conclusion, the main leads of “My Royal Nemesis,” Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Seung Jo picked their favorite scenes from the drama.

First, Lim Ji Yeon selected the episode 7 ending scene as her favorite. The scene drew attention for its fairy tale-like direction as Seo Ri charges forward to keep a promise she made with Se Gye.

Lim Ji Yeon also picked her most memorable line from the show. She explained, “It’s the scene where Seo Ri honestly expresses her feelings, saying, ‘Even if I fall apart, even if I break, it’s okay.’ This line feels the most like Seo Ri and perfectly conveys her unwavering sincerity and courage toward Se Gye, which is why it is especially memorable to me.”

Heo Nam Jun chose the episode 3 ending scene as his favorite. He recalled, “It was the scene I was most immersed in while filming. It left a strong impression on me because it marked the real beginning of Seo Ri and Se Gye’s relationship.”

He also selected the contract signing dialogue from the same scene as his favorite line, saying, “While acting, I was focused on my own lines and emotions, so I couldn’t fully take everything in. But when I watched the broadcast, I was amazed by how perfectly the camera work, lighting, editing, and music came together.”

He added, “I felt even more grateful because I believe it was a scene completed through every member of the production team’s dedication and hard work.”

Jang Seung Jo selected a scene from episode 2 in which Shin Seo Ri appears to be possessed by Lady Jang Hee Bin as his favorite scene.

He commented, “I think it’s a memorable scene that perfectly showcases the unique tone, style, and direction of ‘My Royal Nemesis’ while also drawing viewers into the drama’s appeal.”

The next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on June 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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