Park Se Young Freezes In Surprise Upon Seeing Sung I Eon And Park Sol La Together In “Family Register”

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has teased a love triangle!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released stills tease a complicated dynamic between Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young), Im Ji Hoo (Sung I Eon), and Do Do Hee (Park Sol La). While Im Ji Hoo and Do Do Hee are spending time together with bright smiles, Na Ji Ni unexpectedly witnesses the moment, looking visibly shocked as she freezes in place, suggesting there may be more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Im Ji Hoo is the head of the Korea Art & Culture Center, known for his calm demeanor and warm heart. While he rarely reveals his emotions, he shows genuine affection to those he cares about, making his tender expression toward Do Do Hee all the more intriguing.

Do Do Hee is an oil painter and influencer with a large social media following who dreams of a glamorous life. Although she appears to have everything others could envy, she carries a deep-seated desire for recognition after spending years being compared to those around her. She also harbors feelings of jealousy and inferiority toward Na Ji Ni, who always seemed one step ahead of her during their school days.

With a complicated history already tying Na Ji Ni and Do Do Hee together, viewers are left wondering how Im Ji Hoo’s presence will affect their relationship.

The production team commented, “Na Ji Ni, Im Ji Hoo, and Do Do Hee are characters who each carry their own wounds and emotional voids. As their lives become intertwined through unexpected encounters and connections, viewers will experience both excitement and tension through the changes in their relationships. Please look forward to seeing how this unique romantic storyline unfolds.”

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)