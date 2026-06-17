Namkoong Min Faces A Crisis After Encountering A Mysterious Man In “The Husband”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills of Namkoong Min in character!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Namkoong Min plays Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon and director of We Are Together Hospital. Kang Tae Joo decides to divorce his wife amid a troubled marriage, only for her to be kidnapped the next day.

In the newly released stills, Kang Tae Joo finds himself in crisis in the middle of an alleyway after encountering a mysterious man wearing a helmet, signaling the beginning of an unpredictable series of events. He approaches the helmeted man, who is lying on the ground, and kneels down to check his condition. However, as he leans in closer as if trying to hear what the helmeted man is saying, he is left in utter shock.

From bewilderment and alarm to confusion and shock, Namkoong Min skillfully portrays the changes in Kang Tae Joo’s emotions after encountering the helmeted man.

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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