Watch: Kim Nam Gil Delivers Justice To Criminals Through Their Nightmares In New Drama

SBS’s upcoming drama “Nightmare” (literal title) has unveiled a special teaser!

“Nightmare” is a drama about a vigilante group that imprisons criminals who cannot be punished by the law—not in prisons, but within nightmares. The series follows these individuals as they cross the boundaries between dreams and reality to deliver their own form of justice.

On June 17, the drama unveiled a special teaser that offers a glimpse of Kim Nam Gil’s chilling charisma as detective Kim Tae Yi.

Set against the backdrop of a city illuminated by night lights, the teaser highlights a series of crimes and accidents occurring throughout the city. From violent crimes to industrial accidents, innocent lives are shattered while perpetrators often escape proper punishment due to legal loopholes and claims of diminished responsibility.

As Detective Kim Tae Yi surveys a gruesome crime scene, his expression reveals a mix of anger and frustration. His narration, “After destroying someone’s everyday life, you’ll probably sleep soundly again tonight,” conveys his fury at criminals who have evaded justice.

He then delivers a chilling warning: “That’s why we’re coming for you tonight—in your dreams.” The line teases Kim Tae Yi’s unconventional method of punishing criminals and raises anticipation for how he will confront offenders who cannot be held accountable through the legal system alone.

Watch the teaser below!

“Nightmare” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2027. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Nam Gil in “Through the Darkness” below:

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