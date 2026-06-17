Watch: USPEER Plays A 'WICKED GAME' In Love In Playful MV Starring Bae Hyeon Seong

Rookie girl group USPEER is here with new music!

On June 17 at 6 p.m. KST, USPEER unveiled their first mini album “BITE DISTRICT” along with the music video for the title track.

“WICKED GAME” is a song that captures the story of a rookie cupid who has used all their arrows in efforts to earn the heart of someone they like and a girl putting a plan into action for love, with “WICKED” signifying a more playful attitude. The music video stars Bae Hyeon Seong.

Check out the music video below!

Watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

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