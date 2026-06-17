Watch: So Ji Sub Revives His Deadly Past To Find His Missing Daughter In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released teaser begins with Manager Kim heading home from work as usual and enjoying a night out together with his friends Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon) and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho).

However, the mood quickly shifts. As Sung Han Soo asks, “How long are you going to live with your daughter as your whole world?” the teaser cuts to Manager Kim’s daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min) being bullied by her classmates. Rushing to her school, Manager Kim kneels before the adults involved and says, “I know I have shortcomings as a single parent. Please forgive her.”

But tragedy follows when Min Ji tearfully asks, “Why won’t you believe me, Dad?” before suddenly disappearing. Determined to find her, Manager Kim begins searching with the help of his friends. The teaser then launches into a series of intense action scenes as he takes down enemies with his fists and even an axe. He warns them, “I’m only letting you live because I believe my daughter is still alive. Otherwise, you’d all be dead.”

After the chilling declaration, explosions erupt and chaos unfolds. Sung Han Soo battles enemies using whatever he can get his hands on, including a fire extinguisher, while Park Jin Chul smashes through glass and unleashes a barrage of punches, showcasing the trio’s formidable fighting skills.

The teaser also introduces new mysterious characters. Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook), a powerful figure in the underworld, becomes intrigued after hearing, “A girl named Min Ji has disappeared, and her father is searching for her.” Meanwhile, Park Kang Sung (Kim Sung Kyu) appears in a diving suit, and Sang Ah (Son Naeun), previously known as Manager Kim’s co-worker, is seen engaged in a fierce knife fight with Park Kang Sung.

The teaser concludes with Manager Kim descending a staircase with a cold expression as he asks, “Has anyone seen a second-year, Class 7 student at Songin High wearing a brown blazer and yellow hoodie?” He then adds, “If not, don’t stand in my way,” hinting at the relentless pursuit that lies ahead.

Watch the teaser below:

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki:

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