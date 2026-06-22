5 K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'Teach You A Lesson'

What happens when the people who are meant to protect us fail to do so? “Teach You a Lesson” stars Kim Moo Yul as Na Hwa Jin, a man who takes on the Korean education system head on. Along with the members of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), he steps into schools plagued with violence, bullying, and corruption. The show puts the spotlight on justice within the education system, determined to restore order by any means.

With vigilante justice taking center stage, it is no surprise that this drama has viewers craving for more stories about ordinary people deciding to take matters into their own hands.

If the show’s morally grey characters, action packed confrontations, and themes of fighting a broken system resonated with you, these five dramas deserve a spot on your watch list.

Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) is a brilliant student whose quiet demeanor hides a fiercely strategic mind. He prefers to stay in the background and keep to himself rather than get involved in friendships or school politics. But when he unwittingly becomes the victim of bullying, he decides to stand up. He forms unlikely friendships with Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), a student and former athlete, and Oh Bum Seok (Hong Kyung), a young man with a troubled past. As they navigate an increasingly dangerous environment, Si Eun relies on strategy and a calculated approach in tackling every situation, proving that intelligence can be just as powerful as physical strength.

“Weak Hero Class 1” is a must watch for its stellar performances, emotionally devastating friendships, and cleverly choreographed action sequences.

Start watching “Weak Hero Class 1”:

Watch Now

Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service agent, exchanges his government duties for a semester at the elite Byungmun High School. The 31-year-old goes undercover as a 17-year-old student and is on a mission to investigate a missing national treasure while also find the truth behind his father’s disappearance years ago.

As he encounters bratty high schoolers and a calculating headmistress, he also crosses paths with the dedicated and spirited homeroom teacher, Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo), someone who is tied to his past.

“Undercover High School” blends action, comedy, and high school politics into an entertaining package. Packed with high stakes and plenty of hijinks, Seo Kang Jun aces the part and is every bit the charming daredevil agent, and if you loved Jin Ki Joo’s performance in “Teach You a Lesson,” this drama is a must-watch!

Start watching “Undercover High School”:

Watch Now

Hwang Minhyun plays Youn Ga Min, a student whose only dream is to excel academically, but sadly, he is always at the bottom of the class. Unfortunately for him, his exceptional fighting skills constantly drag him into conflicts as he protects his classmates from bullies and school gangs. He enrolls into the country’s toughest school (fighting wise) and forms a study group where he deep dives into the hyper competitive world of college entrance exams.

“Study Group” scores for its underdog storyline and satisfying balance between humor and heart. Hwang Minhyun endears as the naive Youn Ga Min, who never uses his fighting skills to take advantage despite being physically gifted. The ensemble cast shines, with each character getting a wholesome and enriching arc in the storyline.

Start watching “Study Group”:

Watch Now

Park Chan Hong (Lee Shin Young) is an ordinary student whose life changes after he becomes entangled with mysterious classmate Heo Don Hyuk (Shin Seung Ho). Don Hyuk is known for his fighting skills and can be intimidating, but when Chan Hong becomes the target of bullying, he realizes the only one who can come to his rescue is Don Hyuk. It is the perfect arrangement for Don Hyuk, since he too is investigating a troubling incident pertaining to his girlfriend’s death.

Together, the two uncover secrets, navigate social hierarchies, and confront hidden dangers lurking beneath seemingly normal school life. The unconventional arrangement also sees the development of a deep friendship between the two boys. Its compact runtime, dark atmosphere, and strong performances make it an easy yet compelling binge.

Start watching “How to Buy a Friend”:

Watch Now

No one serves justice quite like Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), a former military officer who works as a taxi driver for Rainbow Taxi. This is no ordinary taxi service—it’s a secret organization which helps victims abandoned by the legal system and avenging those who have been oppressed.

Over the course of his many missions, Do Gi takes on many roles ranging from a sports headhunter and an idol group manager to a gamer. He tackles different forms of injustice, from workplace abuse to scams and school violence. His strategy and investigation abilities, along with his team, make every mission deeply satisfying to watch.

“Taxi Driver” has a high rewatch value. Come for the thrilling action and stay for the heartfelt stories that remind viewers why this series remains one of the best vigilante dramas out there. Lee Je Hoon earns his stripes as the tough guy with a soft emotional core.

Start watching “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.