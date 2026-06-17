Stray Kids' Felix Chosen By Korean Government As Face Of '2026 Hanbok Wave'

Stray Kids’ Felix is officially the face of this year’s “Hanbok Wave”!

On June 17, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced together with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation that Felix had been chosen as the Hallyu (Korean Wave) artist for their “2026 Hanbok Wave” project.

Now in its seventh year, the “Hanbok Wave” campaign collaborates with Hallyu artists in order to showcase and promote the beauty of hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) to the rest of the world. Previous “Hanbok Wave “artists include Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna, Suzy, Kim Tae Ri, and Park Bo Gum.

As part of the “2026 Hanbok Wave” project, Felix will collaborate with five domestic hanbok brands to highlight the elegance and sophistication of hanbok. Applications to participate in the project are open until July 10 for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the selected companies will each develop 10 hanbok designs that reflect Felix’s image and symbolic qualities.

Those hanbok designs will be featured in fashion pictorials, along with international and domestic promotional content, and they will also be displayed on billboards in cities like Seoul, New York, Paris, and Milan.

Jeong Hyang Mi, the Director-General of Culture and Arts Policy at the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, remarked, “This project with Felix will become a catalyst to establish hanbok as ‘attractive content that you want to wear’ among fans all over the world.”

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