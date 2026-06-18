Watch: Hyeri Has Mixed Emotions As She Reunites With Her First Love Hwang In Youp In New Drama 'Dream To You' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Dream to You” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Dream to You” is a rom-com about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own, as they reunite after 15 years.

The teaser video sparks curiosity as it shows Woo Soo Bin, the first love whom Joo Yi Jae had tried hard to erase from her memory, returning to her life just as she has become a reporter after failing to achieve her dream of becoming a film director. The narration by Joo Yi Jae, “My first love Woo Soo Bin, who grew up feeding on my dreams, has returned,” adds a profound and ominous tone.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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Also catch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice”:

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