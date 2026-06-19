Seo In Guk Keeps His Distance From Everyone Except Park Ji Hyun In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a new glimpse of Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun’s chemistry!

Based on a webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Kang Si Woo is known at work as the “3 NOs man” who does not smile (“NO smile”), avoids people (“NO people”), and does not easily apologize (“NO sorry”). Meanwhile, Cha Ji Yoon is a seventh-year office worker experiencing burnout amid repetitive company life and endless work.

The newly released stills highlight how Kang Si Woo’s behavior is noticeably different only toward Cha Ji Yoon. In one set of stills, Kang Si Woo is seen approaching Cha Ji Yoon’s table, where she is having lunch with her co-workers. The moment stands out because it is unusual for Kang Si Woo, who typically keeps his distance from others, to show up at a group meal with company employees.

In another set of stills, Kang Si Woo shows up when Cha Ji Yoon is having drinks with her colleague Jeon Gi Tae (Kang Ki Doong). Cha Ji Yoon’s expression reveals that she’s been caught off guard by the unexpected appearance of her superior, heightening curiosity about Kang Si Woo’s continued tendency to show up in front of Cha Ji Yoon both inside and outside the office.

Notably, Kang Si Woo, who strictly refuses to form personal relationships with other co-workers, only makes an exception for Cha Ji Yoon. His straightforward pursuit, which includes naturally staying by Cha Ji Yoon’s side even during lunch and after work, teases the changes it may bring to their relationship.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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