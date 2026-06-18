Ha Yun Kyung In Talks Alongside Jung Ryeo Won And Kim Moo Yul For New Medical Drama

Actress Ha Yun Kyung may star in the new drama “First Doctor” (working title), the new project from the director of “Teach You A Lesson”!

On June 18, a media outlet reported that Ha Yun Kyung will star in the drama “First Doctor.”

In response to the report, Ha Yun Kyung’s agency HODU&U Entertainment stated, “Actress Ha Yun Kyung has received an offer from the production team of the Netflix series ‘First Doctor’ and is currently reviewing it positively.”

“First Doctor” is a human medical drama that tells the story of Heo Ji Wan, a dedicated doctor who returns in triumph to the Department of Pediatrics at Yeonhee University in a provincial area—a place she had left against her will due to an incident during her residency.

It was previously reported that actress Jung Ryeo Won is in talks for the lead role of Heo Ji Wan.

Ha Yun Kyung is offered the lead role of Ki Eun Gyul, the most senior surgical resident whose skills are widely recognized and who shares a past connection with Ha Ji Wan. While she initially opposes Heo Ji Wan’s efforts to overhaul the system, she gradually finds herself won over by her professionalism and sincerity as a doctor.

Actor Baek Hyun Jin is reported to portray Professor Son Sang Baek, a head of surgery who shares a history with Heo Ji Wan, while Kim Moo Yul has also been offered a major role. If confirmed, the drama is expected to mark the third reunion for Kim Moo Yul and director Hong Jong Chan, following the Netflix series “Juvenile Justice” and “Teach You A Lesson.”

“First Doctor” is set to kick off filming in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back”:

Watch Now

Or check out Kim Moo Yul in “The Roundup: Punishment”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)