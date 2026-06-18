Namkoong Min And Jin Ah Reum Announce Pregnancy

Actor Namkoong Min and his wife Jin Ah Reum are becoming parents four years after their marriage!

On June 18, Namkoong Min’s agency 935 Entertainment announced the happy news stating, “A precious new life has come to the couple, Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum. The two are preparing to welcome a new member to their family with grateful and excited hearts, prioritizing health and stability above all else.”

The agency added, “As this is a private matter, we ask for your kind understanding that it is difficult to provide further details. We hope you will warmly congratulate Namkoong Min and his family on this precious blessing.”

Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum first met in 2015 as director and actor through the short film “Light My Fire,” which was directed by Namkoong Min. They subsequently developed into a couple and officially acknowledged their relationship the following year. After seven years of public dating, the two tied the knot in October 2022.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest”:

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