Shin Ha Kyun Breaks His Silence In Front Of Shin Dong Mi In “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously in “Fifties Professionals,” prosecutor Kang Young Ae (Kim Shin Rok) came one step closer to Bong Je Soon’s (Oh Jung Se) identity and began suspecting him of being Bulgae. In addition, Kim Seon Joong (Kang Shin Il), unable to withstand Chairman Do’s (Kwon Yul) scheme and Han Gyeong Wook’s (Kim Sang Kyung) pressure, ultimately announced his resignation from the mayoral candidacy.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills capture a noticeably changed atmosphere between Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) and Kwon Oh Ran (Shin Dong Mi). The two are seated across from each other at a dining table, engaged in a serious conversation.

Previously, Jung Ho Myung revealed his identity as a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent while rescuing Kwon Oh Ran from threats posed by Chairman Do. His heavy facial expression as he looks at Kwon Oh Ran hints at the conversation between them.

Kwon Oh Ran appears shocked, clutching her chest as if she has just heard something unexpected. It remains to be seen whether this conversation becomes a new turning point in their relationship.

In another still, Bong Je Soon is also shown with a noticeably different demeanor from before. Rather than his previously innocent presence, he now exudes tension with a sharp, unreadable gaze, raising anticipation over whether his change is the result of recovering lost memories and what choices he will make going forward.

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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