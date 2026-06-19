Watch: Kong Hyo Jin, Jung Jun Won, And More Immerse Into Their Roles At Script Reading For New Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona fide Killer” (working title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“A Bona fide Killer” is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance.

The script reading brought together director Yoon Jong Ho, writer Kim Eun Hee, and the cast including Kong Hyo Jin, Jung Jun Won, Lee Sang Yi, Sung Dong Il, Mu Jin Sung, Lee Eun Saem, and Choi Woo Sung.

From their very first meeting, the cast fully immersed themselves in their respective characters, completing the unique atmosphere of the drama where cheerful laughter and tension coexist.

Kong Hyo Jin plays Yu Bo Na, the manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics and the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.” She delivers a layered performance portraying a dual life that shifts between an ordinary housewife and a cold-blooded killer.

Kong Hyo Jin said, “I will do my best to make ‘A Bona fide Killer’ a series that offers comfort and enjoyment to viewers.”

Jung Jun Won plays Kwon Tae Sung, Yu Bo Na’s husband and an investigative journalism reporter with a strong sense of justice. He balances the roles of a loving husband and a principled reporter.

Lee Sang Yi plays Lieutenant Lee Dong Jin of Nambu Police Station’s Violent Crimes Unit 2, portraying a tenacious detective. He is expected to heighten the tension of the series as the character who pursues Kingfisher.

Lee Sang Yi commented, “Please pay attention to the relationship between Dong Jin and Kingfisher.”

Sung Dong Il plays Kim Bong Pal, the head of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics and an expert in staging accidental deaths, showcasing his trademark seasoned acting skills.

Mu Jin Sung, Lee Eun Saem, and Choi Woo Sung also bring vitality to the production by portraying distinctive characters.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“A Bona fide Killer” is set to premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Hit-and-Run Squad” on Viki:

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Or watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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