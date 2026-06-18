NMIXX’s Sullyoon To Perform In Limited Capacity At “EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER” In Singapore

NMIXX’s Sullyoon will be temporarily performing seated due to health concerns.

On June 18, JYP Entertainment announced Sullyoon had recently visited the hospital due to back pain. According to the agency, Sullyoon “had been advised to avoid strenuous movements, including intense choreography,” and she will remain seated during NMIXX’s upcoming Singapore concert.

The announcement follows earlier concerns after Sullyoon showed visible signs of pain during a concert tour in Bangkok, Thailand, where she appeared to struggle on stage and was seen crying.

She later explained on a fan communication platform that the pain began after overexertion during rehearsals and worsened despite initial self-care and treatment. She added that both her agency and doctors recommended rest, but she chose to continue performing and said she would sit if the pain became too severe.

JYP Entertainment’s full English announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to share an update regarding NMIXX member Sullyoon’s participation in the upcoming [NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR <EPISODE 1: FRONTIER ZERO> IN SINGAPORE]. Sullyoon recently visited the hospital due to her back pain and underwent a thorough medical evaluation. Following the examination, medical staff advised that she should avoid strenuous movements, including intense choreography, and focus on her recovery for the time being. Driven by her strong desire to perform and keep her promise to the fans, Sullyoon has decided to participate in the [NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR <EPISODE 1: FRONTIER ZERO> IN SINGAPORE] concert. However, she will be performing while seated on stage. We kindly ask for your understanding. Prioritizing the artist’s health and safety above all else, we will continue to provide Sullyoon with the best possible support so that she can focus on her treatment and recovery.

Thank you.

Get well soon, Sullyoon!

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