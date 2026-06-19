Zhang Hao Talks About His Time On “Boys Planet,” A New Beginning With AND2BLE, And More

Zhang Hao has recently sat down with Singles magazine for a pictorial and interview!

In the interview, Zhang Hao candidly shared stories about how music has shaped him from childhood to the present. While majoring in classical violin, he became fascinated by K-pop after seeing a performance by GOT7, which led to his decision to move to South Korea and take on a new challenge.

Reflecting on the time he spent fiercely competing as a contestant on “Boys Planet,” he shared, “When I look back now, I sometimes wonder, ‘How did I do that?’ That’s why I often go back and watch my old performances. There’s a video that’s my personal favorite. It’s from the first mission performance on ‘Boys Planet,’ and it was my very first time performing K-pop music on stage. When I watch it, I can feel the passion and determination I had back then. The energy in that performance was truly something special.”

Zhang Hao, who has grown considerably through numerous performances since his “Boys Planet” days, was asked whether he felt nervous about his new beginning as the leader of AND2BLE. He replied, “I wanted to show everyone how much I’ve grown. As the team went through changes, we talked a lot about how we needed to become completely united. We traveled together and stayed up all night talking, and our teamwork grew stronger as a result. We’ve become like a family.”

Zhang Hao also shared his goals, saying, “I want to create performances and music that all five members can be satisfied with. Going forward, I also want to make music that can bring comfort to anyone who listens to it.”

He also conveyed a heartfelt message to fans, saying, “I hope our fans will always look forward to the Zhang Hao of tomorrow. I’ll continue working hard to show an even better side of myself and live up to your expectations.”

Zhang Hao’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the July issue of Singles magazine.

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