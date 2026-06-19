Kim Dae Myeung Is A Ruthless Kidnapper Who Has Everyone Fooled In 'The Husband'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills of Kim Dae Myeung in character!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Kim Dae Myeung takes on the role of Noh Man Hee, the villain who kidnaps Kang Tae Joo’s wife, Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol).

Noh Man Hee, the director of a computer academy, has earned the trust of people in the neighborhood with his kind manner of speech and his friendly demeanor. However, beneath that exterior lies a ruthless kidnapper who is both insane and cold-blooded.

In the newly released photos, Noh Man Hee stands alone by a secluded lake, staring into the distance. As he looks at something far away, his eyes suddenly flash with something sinister, and he slowly lifts the corners of his mouth into a chilling smile, creating a tense atmosphere.

In another photo, Noh Man Hee, who is standing beside a car, suddenly turns around with a mysterious smile. The eerie atmosphere builds curiosity about why he is alone by the lakeside.

“The Husband” premieres on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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