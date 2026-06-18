Court Rules Prison Sentence For Creator Of Deepfake Content Targeting aespa

The individual who created and distributed deepfake content targeting aespa has been sentenced to prison.

On June 18, SM Entertainment announced that the court had sentenced the perpetrator, identified as A, to two years and six months in prison for creating and selling deepfake videos of Karina and Winter for profit.

The Criminal Division 1 of the Daegu High Court also ordered A to complete 80 hours of a sexual violence treatment program and imposed a seven-year employment ban at institutions related to children and adolescents.

SM Entertainment added that it is continuing to collect evidence against those who spread malicious rumors, false information, sexually harassing content, insults, and manipulated content involving aespa, and that it will pursue legal action against such activities.

Below is SM Entertainment’s full statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that a guilty verdict has been issued against the defendant in the case involving the creation and sale of deepfake videos of our artists Karina and Winter for profit. The court sentenced the defendant to two years and six months in prison, ordered the completion of 80 hours of a sexual violence treatment program, and imposed a seven-year employment restriction from institutions related to children and adolescents. We closely monitor reports from fans as well as major domestic and international platforms, including Theqoo, Instiz, X (formerly Twitter), DC Inside, Nate Pann, MLB Park, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Ilbe, BobaeDream, FM Korea, Naver, and Daum. As noted in our previous quarterly update, investigations into deepfake-related cases, including this one, have continued to yield meaningful results. We are also continuously filing complaints with investigative authorities against individuals who post malicious content or comments about our artists for violations of laws including the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, the Information and Communications Network Act, and the Framework Act on Telecommunications. We have already secured a significant amount of evidence and are working with platforms and relevant institutions to identify anonymous users. We will respond firmly to the spread of malicious rumors and false information, sexual harassment, mockery, and the creation and distribution of manipulated content, without any leniency or settlements. We will continue to make every effort to protect the rights and interests of our artists. Thank you.

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