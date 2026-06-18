STARSHIP Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts Targeting Jang Won Young

STARSHIP Entertainment has shared an update on its ongoing legal action against malicious posts targeting IVE’s Jang Won Young.

On June 18, the agency stated that law enforcement authorities have informed the company that investigations related to its ongoing lawsuits are currently underway.

The agency revealed that authorities are in the process of obtaining warrants to secure user information from domestic platforms, and are also pursuing international cooperation procedures to identify users and obtain relevant information from overseas platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).

Read STARSHIP Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment.

We are continuously monitoring and taking legal action against individuals who create and distribute malicious content targeting our artist JANG WON YOUNG.

We have been notified by law enforcement officers that investigations concerning our ongoing lawsuits are underway. Officers are actively working to identify suspects and secure incriminating evidence.

In particular, law enforcement officers are in the process of obtaining warrants to gather user information for domestic platforms, including Naver Blog and DCinside. Officers are also pursuing international cooperation procedures to identify authors and secure relevant information for overseas platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).

We are continuously gathering evidence of conduct and online content that infringes upon the rights of our affiliated artists, both through fan reports and our own monitoring efforts. We are taking the strongest legal action possible, including the filing of criminal and civil cases, against any confirmed cases of criminal conduct. This includes any acts of defamation, insult, sexual harassment and humiliation, dissemination of false information, and invasion of privacy that target our artists.

In addition, we continue to monitor actions that infringe upon the rights of not just JANG WON YOUNG, but all of our artists. We intend to utilize any evidence gathered to pursue the strongest possible legal action, regardless of any efforts to conceal malicious activity. This includes the deletion of posts, deactivation of accounts, and the switching of accounts to private.

We sincerely appreciate your continued interest and reports concerning this matter.

Thank you.