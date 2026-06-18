Ha Seok Jin Comes Back Cold When He Reunites With His First Love 8 Years Later In “Love On The Menu”

KBS2’s new weekend drama “Love on the Menu” has unveiled new stills of Ha Seok Jin!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Ha Seok Jin stars as Kim Moo Jin, the owner-chef of an Italian restaurant. Born into wealth, he is blessed with the perfect background and qualifications. For his first love Han Gyu Rim (EXID’s Hani), he is willing to give up everything. However, after an unexpected breakup leaves him deeply wounded, he leaves for Italy.

Burying his pain, Kim Moo Jin devotes himself entirely to cooking and eventually returns as a talented chef. His life takes an unexpected turn when he reunites with his first love years later.

The newly released stills highlight the stark contrast between Kim Moo Jin’s past and present selves. In the past, he is unable to hide his feelings for Han Gyu Rim, wearing the unmistakable expression of a man deeply in love.

Eight years later, however, he has become noticeably colder. Having returned to Korea, Kim Moo Jin carries a tense gaze marked by the weight of time and emotional scars, revealing a far more guarded and detached side of himself.

The production team commented, “Ha Seok Jin brings to life the full range of Kim Moo Jin’s emotions, from the pure excitement of falling in love for the first time to the coldness that follows heartbreak. Through the character’s transformation over time, he will lead the story with a compelling and multidimensional performance.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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