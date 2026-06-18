AB6IX’s Jeon Woong Renews Contract With BRANDNEW MUSIC

AB6IX’s Jeon Woong has renewed his contract with BRANDNEW MUSIC!

Earlier in May, BRANDNEW MUSIC announced that AB6IX’s group exclusive contract with the agency had come to an end while discussions regarding the members’ individual contracts were still underway.

On June 18, the agency revealed that member Jeon Woong has renewed his contract with BRANDNEW MUSIC.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is BRANDNEW MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that Jeon Woong, the leader and oldest member of AB6IX, has renewed his contract with our company.

Since debuting as AB6IX’s main vocalist in 2019, Jeon Woong has been a central pillar of the group with his distinctive vocal tone and strong singing ability. In addition to his group activities, he has showcased his talents in variety shows and proven his abilities as a songwriter and composer, demonstrating his potential as a solo artist as well.

Driven by his unwavering passion for music, Jeon Woong has decided to begin a new chapter with BRANDNEW MUSIC once again, based on the deep trust and affection we have built together over the years. In return, we will provide our full support to help him continue to grow and reach new heights as an artist.

We would like to sincerely thank all ABNEW who have shown AB6IX unwavering love and support over the past seven years. We also ask for your continued interest and support for Jeon Woong as he embarks on this new beginning, as well as fellow members Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi.

Thank you.