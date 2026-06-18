Shin Min Ah Is Surrounded By Countless Eyes While Blindfolded In “The Eyes” Poster

The upcoming film “The Eyes” has unveiled a special new poster!

“The Eyes” is a suspenseful thriller that tells the story of Seo Jin (Shin Min Ah), a woman who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease, as she sets out to investigate the suspicious death of her twin sister.

The newly released special poster captures the film’s eerie atmosphere with its collage of countless photographs of eyes. Bathed in a striking red hue, the visual separates Seo Jin from the eyes surrounding her, intuitively reflecting the character’s struggle as she slowly loses her vision.

Seo Jin is shown standing in a darkroom illuminated by red light, with a bandage covering her eyes. The image conveys the pressure, anxiety, and fear she experiences as her eyesight continues to deteriorate, further amplifying the film’s unsettling mood.

“The Eyes” is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on June 24.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:

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