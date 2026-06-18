Watch: Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Start To Feel Each Other's Emotions In 'Love In Sync' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

The newly released teaser begins by introducing Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), an A-list actress and former girl group member who is going through a major rough patch. “Do you have any idea how busy I was?” she says sadly. “I was dropped from my show, fell victim to fraud, and suffered humiliation.”

As if her current troubles weren’t bad enough, Yoo Ji An suddenly starts being able to feel the emotions of Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo [L]), a psychological counselor whom she initially starts seeing for the sake of her career. Explaining the situation to a doctor, she says, “When I’m with that one man, it’s like his emotions are transferred to me. This sounds strange, right?”

Later, Yoo Ji An tells Cha Eun Hwan, “I’m telling you, I feel your emotions exactly the same as you do. Almost as if we were sharing a heart.” Skeptical, Cha Eun Hwan scoffs, “There’s no way. That makes no sense.”

However, sharing Cha Eun Hwan’s emotions proves unexpectedly beneficial when Yoo Ji An is faced with a last-chance opportunity that could make or break her career. Cha Eun Hwan gently asks the nervous Yoo Ji An with a reassuring smile, “Was some of my peace of mind transferred to you?”

The teaser ends with a surprising twist as Cha Eun Hwan reveals that he has now begun feeling Yoo Ji An’s emotions.

Check out the full teaser below!

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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