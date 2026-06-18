RIIZE's 'II' Becomes Their 4th Album To Sell 1 Million Copies In 1st Week

RIIZE’s latest album is already a “million seller”!

This week, RIIZE made their comeback with their second mini album “II” and its high-energy title track “Do your dance” on June 15.

On June 18, less than four days later, Hanteo Chart announced that “II” had already sold over 1 million copies, making it RIIZE’s fourth album to reach the milestone within the first week of its release.

RIIZE previously surpassed 1 million first-week sales with their albums “Get A Guitar,” “RIIZING,” and “ODYSSEY.”

Congratulations to RIIZE!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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