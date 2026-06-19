Watch: Seo In Guk Catches Park Ji Hyun Checking Him Out In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Preview

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a sneak peek from its upcoming premiere!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released preview from the drama’s first two episodes starts with Cha Ji Yoon walking down the hallway at work when she hears music blasting from inside a room. When the curious Cha Ji Yoon peeks inside, she sees her handsome and highly competent boss Kang Si Woo hard at work while playing music on his phone.

As Cha Ji Yoon admires Kang Si Woo from behind the door, she recalls someone praising him by saying, “But everyone’s acknowledged it. If nothing else, Kang Si Woo has never gone up against a machine and lost.”

When Kang Si Woo unexpectedly spins around, the startled Cha Ji Yoon immediately crouches down to hide so that he doesn’t spot her watching him—but it appears that she may already be too late.

Watch the full preview below!

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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