Lim Ji Yeon Becomes Heo Nam Jun's Knight In Shining Armor In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Lim Ji Yeon will step up to protect Heo Nam Jun on the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis”!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cha Se Gye is captivated by Shin Seo Ri once again as she becomes his knight in shining armor.

When Cha Se Gye’s aunts Cha Ju Ran (Jung Young Joo) and Cha Ju Mi (Baek Eun Hye) suddenly show up unannounced, Cha Se Gye is visibly displeased as he sits down to speak with them. Because both women have always seen Cha Se Gye as a thorn in their side and have clashed with their nephew at every turn, the tension between the three relatives is palpable.

However, the atmosphere in the room takes an unexpected turn when Shin Seo Ri confronts the hostile aunts while brandishing a palm frond, terrifying the two women.

Having experienced Shin Seo Ri’s flower-laced fury firsthand, Cha Se Gye flinches as he suddenly experiences a sense of déjà vu—but he is also charmed by her efforts to protect him as she transforms into a fiery guardian angel.

To find out what goes down between Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye’s aunts, catch the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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