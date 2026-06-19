Yoo Jae Suk And Yoo Yeon Seok's Variety Show 'Whenever Possible' To Return With New Season

SBS’s variety show “Whenever Possible” will return for its fifth season!

On June 19, the production team of “Whenever Possible” officially announced its return with a new season by releasing a recruitment notice for “gap owners” (participants).

Producing Director Choi Bo Pil stated, “As ‘Whenever Possible’ enters a new season, we are increasing our mobility to reach out to viewers. We plan to capture unexpected fun and new stories in a wider range of locations with an even more diverse cast of ‘gap owners.'”

He further added, “Please look forward to another special ‘gap’ time created by the duo of Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, who have now properly settled into the hearts of our viewers.”

“Whenever Possible” is a variety show in which the hosts, Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, visit ordinary people during their brief moments of free time, aiming to sprinkle a bit of luck into their lives. Since its first broadcast on April 23, 2024, the show has gained word-of-mouth popularity with every episode, earning the love of a loyal fanbase and paving the way for its continuation through to Season 5.

Season 5 of “Whenever Possible” is scheduled to air in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Running Man” on Viki below:

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Or check out Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer”:

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