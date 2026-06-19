Park Ji Hyun's Monotonous Daily Life Is Changed By Seo In Guk In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled a new glimpse of Park Ji Hyun in character!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

At the start of the upcoming drama, Cha Ji Yoon is an exhausted office worker in her seventh year who is struggling with ennui amidst a dreary routine full of unending, repetitive tasks. Although she diligently gets her work done, she lost her spark and spirit at some point, and she is currently more interested in clocking out on time than she is in dating or romance.

However, as Cha Ji Yoon gradually becomes more and more involved with Kang Si Woo both inside and outside the office, she begins to undergo unexpected changes as she rediscovers the forgotten thrill of excitement for the first time in years.

Explaining why she was drawn to the character of Cha Ji Yoon, Park Ji Hyun remarked, “I found it appealing how, even when she faces different kinds of heartbreak and failure, she chases her passion up until the very end.”

The actress added, “I hope that viewers not only relate [to the drama], but also find comfort in it as well.”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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