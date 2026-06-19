Ailee's Agency Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Singer Ailee’s agency has denied the recent pregnancy rumors circulating on social media.

Previously, Ailee performed on stage at a local festival, where she sang several songs including her hit track “U&I.” Following the event, videos and photos of the performance spread across online communities and social media platforms, leading to the unexpected pregnancy rumors.

Some netizens raised the possibility of pregnancy, noting that Ailee was wearing a loose-fitting dress that did not reveal her waistline and that her overall styling appeared more comfortable.

On June 19, Ailee’s agency A2Z Entertainment stated, “The rumors regarding Ailee’s pregnancy are false. If we have any good news to share in the future, we will let you know.”

Ailee married Choi Si Hun last April, and the couple has been receiving much support for sharing their journey of preparing for pregnancy including the process of IVF through YouTube content and other platforms.

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