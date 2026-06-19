Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Experience First Love In Upcoming Rom-Com 'Dream To You'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has unveiled a new glimpse of Hwang In Youp and Hyeri’s school days!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

The newly released stills flash back to 15 years ago, when Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae were one another’s first love in high school. One photo captures Joo Yi Jae working hard at filming something while Woo Soo Bin, who shares her dream, stands steadfastly beside her.

Another photo shows both students smiling brightly as Woo Soo Bin presents Joo Yi Jae with a bouquet of flowers after she wins an award.

Although the young Woo Soo Bin lived his life strictly confined to a world designed by his parents, he began dreaming his own dreams after meeting Joo Yi Jae towards the end of his teenage years. After achieving those dreams, he returns to Joo Yi Jae, who is now full of regret about the past and worn down by reality, to keep a promise from 15 years ago.

Hwang In Youp remarked, “[‘Dream to You’] is a drama that makes you ask yourself whether success as defined by the world really brings us true happiness.” He added, “As it’s a romantic comedy, there are truly lots of comic scenes sprinkled throughout the romance, so you’ll be able to enjoy watching it comfortably.”

Meanwhile, Hyeri shared why she was drawn to the drama, recalling, “The way the story unfolded while switching back and forth between the two characters’ past and present was interesting.” She continued, “When I read the beginning of the script, I became curious about how their story would progress, and I also found myself wanting to do the drama because it had been a long time since I’d been in a romantic comedy.”

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hyeri in her drama “Friendly Rivalry” on Viki below:

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And watch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice” below:

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