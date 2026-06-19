Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, And Kim Shin Rok Face Off In A Four-Way Confrontation In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a glimpse of its upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), along with Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo), and Team Leader Jo (Kim Sang Ho), successfully raided a drug trafficking site run by the Ingu faction and secured evidence.

Additionally, Prosecutor Kang Young Ae (Kim Shin Rok) began a reinvestigation based on clues provided regarding Bong Je Soon’s (Oh Jung Se) lost memories, reaching the conclusion that it is highly likely he is Bulgae, a North Korean operative who went missing 10 years ago. Toward the end, Bong Je Soon was struck by a vehicle driven by Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik) instead of Prosecutor Kang, heightening curiosity about how the story will unfold.

The newly released stills capture Jung Ho Myung, Bong Je Soon, Kang Beom Ryong, and Prosecutor Kang Young Ae gathered in a hospital lounge.

Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong are seen looking at a bewildered Bong Je Soon, while Prosecutor Kang creates tension among the three.

In the subsequent still, Jung Ho Myung approaches Bong Je Soon, only for Kang Beom Ryong to appear to restrain him, further heightening the tension.

Another still captures Bong Je Soon staying close to Prosecutor Kang Young Ae’s side, while Jung Ho Myung maintains a look of suspicion toward Bong Je Soon until the very end. Viewers are curious to find out what conversation will take place between the four and what changes this first-ever gathering of the group will bring.

Curiosity is piqued as to what conversation might have passed between the four and what changes this first-ever gathering of the group will bring.

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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