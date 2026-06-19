Seo Su Min, Kim Sung Kyu, Won Hyun Joon, And More Shake Up So Ji Sub’s World In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled its supporting cast lineup!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Joining lead actors So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho are Kim Sung Kyu, Lee Jae Yong, Won Hyun Joon, Park Jin Woo, Jo Bok Rae, Lee Dong Ha, Seo Su Min, and Yoo Ji An, each bringing their own unique energy to the series.

Kim Sung Kyu plays Park Kang Sung, a highly skilled North Korean operative, while Lee Jae Yong takes on the role of Ri Eung Ryung, the ruthless director of the General Bureau of Intelligence, who will find himself in direct conflict with Manager Kim.

Won Hyun Joon and Park Jin Woo add to the mystery of the story. Won Hyun Joon plays Kang Guk Chul, the director of South Korea’s Special Mission Bureau, known by the code name “Mole Cricket,” while Park Jin Woo portrays Mr. Lim, a laundromat owner who approaches Manager Kim in a friendly manner but whose true intentions remain unclear.

Jo Bok Rae and Lee Dong Ha are tied to Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook), a central figure in the story. Jo Bok Rae plays Geum I Bbal, a gangster driven by revenge, while Lee Dong Ha portrays Director Nam, Joo Kang Chan’s loyal aide who prioritizes orders above what’s right or wrong.

Meanwhile, Seo Su Min and Yoo Ji An play the two daughters whose conflict sets the story in motion. Seo Su Min stars as Kim Min Ji, Manager Kim’s strong-willed daughter who refuses to back down easily. Yoo Ji An plays Joo Hye Ri, the daughter of Joo Kang Chan, who uses her father’s wealth and influence to dominate her school. Their clash is set to trigger a chain of events that will ultimately shake the lives of their fathers as well.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Sung Kyu in “Taxi Driver 3” below:

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